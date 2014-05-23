New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- We forecast modest growth in the Egyptian steel sector over the coming years, in line with our outlook for the wider economy. We are taking into account the influence of the weak Egyptian pound on the sector and whether depreciation is sufficient to compete in an over-supplied regional market. We expect the worsening political situation to weigh on growth.
We remain positive about the effects of Egypt's transition towards a democratic government, as investors will begin to look more favourably towards the country as a potential market to work with. We have seen these positive effects on the country are already beginning to show. For 2014, we forecast steady Egyptian steel production growth on the back of greater investment in expanding production capacity and more stability in the country following the 2013 ouster of the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as greater investment pouring in from Gulf countries looking diversify their regional portfolios.
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