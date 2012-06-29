Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Egypt Nephrology and Urology Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 a new report provides key market data on the Egypt Nephrology and Urology Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within three market categories – Incontinence Devices, Lithotripters and Renal Dialysis Equipment. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct’s team of industry experts.



Scope



- Nephrology and Urology Devices market size and company share data for market categories – Incontinence Devices, Lithotripters and Renal Dialysis Equipment.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within three market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the three market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating in the Egypt Nephrology and Urology Devices market.

- Key players covered include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Gambro AB, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, HARTMANN GROUP and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Egypt Nephrology and Urology Devices competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Gambro AB Baxter International Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA HARTMANN GROUP Kimberly-Clark Corporation First Quality Enterprises, Inc. Coloplast A/S Covidien plc Dornier MedTech GmbH Siemens Healthcare STORZ MEDICAL AG



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67569/egypt-nephrology-and-urology-devices-investment-opportunities-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2018.html