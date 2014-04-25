Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Egypt Oil and Gas Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

Political risk in Egypt has peaked, and we expect a slight moderation over the coming months.

The interim government has brought a semblance of stability to Egypt's political scene and a degree of

policy continuity that has not been present in Egypt for much of 2013. Nevertheless, we believe that

operational risk and lack of policy certainty will affect the country's oil and gas output for the coming

months and possibly years. That said, we stress that the country's below-ground potential remains

extensive, as exemplified by a series of recent discoveries in onshore and offshore concessions. This leads

us to believe that Egypt still holds large upside potential, but this will only be monetised over the long term

as current woes are alleviated.

We highlight the following trends and developments in Egypt's oil and gas sector:

? A series of recent discoveries by Beach Energy and Apache in their Western Desert concessions and BP

Egypt in the deepwater East Nile Delta highlight that below-ground potential remains promising. A

number of new exploration contracts could lead to significant revisions to reserves data in the near future.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153167/egypt-oil-and-gas-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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