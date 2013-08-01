Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Egypt Oil and Gas Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Egyptian hydrocarbons sector continues to suffer from the political uncertainty inherent to

the months of turbulence that the country has experienced since the election of Mohammed Morsi in June

2012. The removal from power of Morsi's government in early July 2013 has created further uncertainty in

the market. The country's tight budget will continue to pressurise officials to adopt progressive removal of

energy subsidies. Exploration and production in the country remains a blemish as political uncertainty and

its poor business environment continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

We highlight the following trends and developments in Egypt's oil and gas sector:

? Mohammed Morsi's government was removed in early July. At the time of writing debates on how to

select the new government were still ongoing. We do not expect that this will impact our consumption

forecast significantly, especially because whichever government is selected will most likely have to

continue negotiations with the IMF. However, we see serious downside risk to our production forecasts

for 2013 and 2014 as companies are likely to reduce their exposure to operational risks. Both BG and

BP have already announced reductions in their activities.



