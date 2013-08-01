Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Egypt Oil and Gas Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Egyptian hydrocarbons sector continues to suffer from the political uncertainty inherent to
the months of turbulence that the country has experienced since the election of Mohammed Morsi in June
2012. The removal from power of Morsi's government in early July 2013 has created further uncertainty in
the market. The country's tight budget will continue to pressurise officials to adopt progressive removal of
energy subsidies. Exploration and production in the country remains a blemish as political uncertainty and
its poor business environment continue to weigh on investor sentiment.
We highlight the following trends and developments in Egypt's oil and gas sector:
? Mohammed Morsi's government was removed in early July. At the time of writing debates on how to
select the new government were still ongoing. We do not expect that this will impact our consumption
forecast significantly, especially because whichever government is selected will most likely have to
continue negotiations with the IMF. However, we see serious downside risk to our production forecasts
for 2013 and 2014 as companies are likely to reduce their exposure to operational risks. Both BG and
BP have already announced reductions in their activities.
