Egypt Oil & Gas Report Q3 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Egypt Oil & Gas Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- BMI View: The advent of further political strife, relating to the presidential standoff between the military backed candidate Ahmad Shafiq and his Muslim Brotherhood opponent Mohammed Morsi, has undermined policy coherence as it relates to the country's most significant economic sector. Now that Morsi has been confirmed as president, one thing is clear; when it comes to Egypt's gas sector, domestic needs are going to take priority over exports, as the decision to end gas supplies to Israel confirms. This will inevitably affect the pricing climate for international oil companies operating in Egypt's gas sector, potentially making it more of a struggle to secure internationally competitive rates when selling gas.
We highlight these trends and developments in Egypt's oil and gas sector:
- BMI expects Egyptian oil production to decline from 637,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2012 to 578,500b/d in 2021. Consumption is expected to rise significantly, from 814,000b/d to 1.09mn b/d in the same period, quadrupling Egypt's oil import bill in the coming years.
- We do not see any proposed refineries advancing over the forecast period, and with refining capacity remaining flat, imports of refined products are set to rise from 83,000b/d in 2011 to over 370,000b/d by 2021.
- Although gas production is expected to grow from 64.4bn cubic metres (bcm) to 86.5bcm in the 2012-2021 period, consumption will also rise significantly, from 47.6bcm to 70.3bcm. Gas exports (LNG) will rise modestly in the period up to 2015, but then gradually fall to below 14bcm by the end of the forecast period.
- The cessation of Egypt's gas sales agreement with Israel in April 2012 will end a significant slice of piped Egyptian exports, though flows to Jordan (the main Arab Gas Pipeline customer) will likely persist, but at lower levels than in pre-2011 times.
- Much is anticipated from the newly elected (since late Q212) President Mohammed Morsi. EGPC and the other state companies will continue to push their own licensing rounds, hoping that the political challenges will not ensnare investment in upstream hydrocarbons projects.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Oil & Gas Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q2 2012
- Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Marathon Oil Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- BP p.l.c. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- EXCO Resources, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- EOG Resources, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Twoco Petroleums Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Insignia Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011