Egypt Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Business Propensity Indicator (BPI), Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- This report examines the countrys power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the markets regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided.



This report also includes a detailed analysis of the countrys power sector across 6 broad parameters. Each parameter has a weight assigned, and a weighted average score is calculated to obtain the final country ranking in that region.



Browse Full Mozambique Power Market Outlook to 2030 Report With TOC



Scope



Analysis of the current investment climate in the countrys power sector across various parameters

Relative ranking of the key countries in the region according to the investment opportunities in the country

Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2011, forecast forward to 2030

Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable, and nuclear

Data on key current and upcoming projects

Information on grid interconnectivity, distribution losses and power exports and imports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with key participants across the value chain



Browse All Power Market Research Reports



Reasons to buy



Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

Identify key partners and business development avenues

Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects



Browse: http://www.researchmoz.us/mozambique-power-market-outlook-to-2030-business-propensity-indicator-bpi-market-trends-regulations-and-competitive-landscape-report.html