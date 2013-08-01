Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Egypt Power Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

A continuous and reliable supply of electricity is paramount for Egypt's socio-economic

development, and a series of politically-charged electricity outages over the second half of 2012 and in first

half of 2013 has illustrated that power is a hot political issue for a government that is under pressure to

improve the quality of public service provision. Yet, the challenge of ramping up supply is immense; not

only does it require a re-prioritisation of natural gas feedstock away from exports and towards domestic

consumption, but weak economic activity and political uncertainty are set to take a toll on the government's

ability to channel investments towards the sector.

With economic growth hinging on the provision of adequate and reliable power to vital sectors (ranging

from industry and agriculture to tourism and transport), the expansion of Egypt's electricity infrastructure is

a key priority for the country. An ambitious power sector investment programme has been under

implementation since 2002 - aiming at additions of 7,000 megawatts (MW) and 11,850MW during the first

(2002-2007) and the second phases (2007-2012) respectively; yet, power shortages have fully displayed the

need to improve capacity and made the development of the sector an even more urgent policy priority for

President Mohamed Morsi. Most notably, in March 2013, the Ministry of Electricity and Energy decided to

maintain a state of emergency in all electricity projects nationwide to face all emergency circumstances, as

well as increasing the number of diesel generators in public squares to provide electricity at the time of

need.



