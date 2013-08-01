Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Egypt Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Egypt real estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments in

the context of a market, which in spite of its long-term potential, continues to be susceptible to instability

and which will be characterised by the aftershocks of the Arab Spring in the short-to-medium term.

With a focus on the principal areas of Cairo, New Cairo, 6th of October City and Giza, the report covers the

rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months. The report also examines

how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and

exploring the effect of a stalled pipeline on a market, which has long-term potential. The key risks and

opportunities driven by domestic and regional investor activism, combined with the future potential of the

domestic consumer market, are also explored; with macroeconomic fundamentals and political

developments underpinning short-term industry sentiment and performance.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138444/egypt-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###