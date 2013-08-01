Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Egypt Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Egypt real estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments in
the context of a market, which in spite of its long-term potential, continues to be susceptible to instability
and which will be characterised by the aftershocks of the Arab Spring in the short-to-medium term.
With a focus on the principal areas of Cairo, New Cairo, 6th of October City and Giza, the report covers the
rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months. The report also examines
how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and
exploring the effect of a stalled pipeline on a market, which has long-term potential. The key risks and
opportunities driven by domestic and regional investor activism, combined with the future potential of the
domestic consumer market, are also explored; with macroeconomic fundamentals and political
developments underpinning short-term industry sentiment and performance.
