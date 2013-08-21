Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Egypt Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Egypt Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm

concerns about the impact on Egypt's economic outlook of ongoing policy uncertainty.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Egyptian retail market while minimising

investment risk, and also explores the impact of the generally weak outlook for the global economy heading

into 2013 on the Egyptian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the

short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139684/egypt-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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