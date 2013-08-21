Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Egypt Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Egypt Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm
concerns about the impact on Egypt's economic outlook of ongoing policy uncertainty.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Egyptian retail market while minimising
investment risk, and also explores the impact of the generally weak outlook for the global economy heading
into 2013 on the Egyptian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the
short term.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139684/egypt-retail-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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