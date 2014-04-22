New Fixed Networks research report from Pyramid Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Egypt: Universal Licensing to Spur Competition and Double Data Revenue by 2018,' a Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Egypt's converged telecommunications, media and technology sectors based on proprietary data from our research in the Egyptian market. It provides detailed competitive analysis of both the fixed and mobile sectors, tracks the market shares of technologies and services, and monitors the introduction and spread of new technologies. Published annually, this executive study provides a comprehensive view of the Egyptian communications market by analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing upcoming risks factors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Findings
- Mobile penetration will reach 124% at the end of 2013 and will generate $5.7bn in service revenue..
- Revenue from fixed broadband services will expand at a CAGR of 6.4% in the 2013-2018 period to reach $488m in 2018.
- Telecom Egypt will be the first operator to receive a universal service license and will start gradually gaining market share within the mobile segment.
- ARPS will continue to decline over the next two years but will start to rebound at the end of 2015 thanks to the increasing uptake of data services.
Synopsis
A new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, "Egypt: Universal Licensing to Spur Competition and Double Data Revenue by 2018," provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Egypt today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Egypt's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Egypt in a regional context: this section includes comparisons of the market size and market trends such as its CAGR with that of other countries in Africa and the Middle East.
- Economic, demographic and political context: this section covers the societal background to market trends, including forecasts and historical figures for population, GDP, GDP per person at PPP, consumer price inflation, and currency exchange rates.
- Regulatory environment: this section discusses factors such as the laws and government bodies regulating the telecom markets, number portability, IPTV and content regulation, licensing and spectrum awards, national broadband plans and regulation of 4G introductions.
- Demand profile: this section forecasts market and segment revenues, with CAGRs and forecast totals provided for various market segments, such as mobile data, broadband Internet access, pay-TV and fixed VoIP.
- Service evolution: this section breaks down market revenue in 2013 and 2018 into fixed versus mobile revenues as well as into voice, data and video revenues.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Telecom Egypt, Mobinil, Vodafone Egypt, Etisalat Misr.
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