eHCGInjections Announces New Article; Doctor Contradicts FDA Take on HCG Injections for Weight Loss

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The website HCG Injections (ehcginjections.com) aims to educate people on the safe use of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) injections as part of a weight loss program. It is updated regularly with helpful articles on the topic and information on popular weight loss programs that incorporate HCG injections as part of their regimen. The site announced the addition of a new article to its library entitled, “Do HCG Injections Help with Weight Loss? A Physician’s Opinion.”



In the article, its author, Dr. Joseph Jamison, a specialist in nutrition and weight loss, takes a somewhat controversial stance on HCG injections that opposes what the FDA has communicated about their effectiveness. According to the article, although studies have shown that HCG injections can help people who’ve struggled to lose weight through other methods, they have only officially been approved by the FDA for the treatment of male and female infertility. In fact, the FDA issued a statement on HCG injections for weight loss claiming, “There is no supportive evidence that HCG is effective for weight loss.”



Dr. Jamison is firm on his stance in the new article. “Using the natural hormone HCG, I have personally observed the physical transformation of men and women who could not otherwise lose weight,” he writes. “My program combines HCG injections with a short term very low calorie diet, and my own observational studies have shown excellent weight loss and health improvement results.”



For those who decide to try HCG injections for weight loss, the ehcginjections.com site offers and recommends Trim HCG Injections. The products come as part of a kit marketed by Trim Nutrition that includes everything people need to self-inject the HCG compound, and a complete day by day dietary guide to aid in getting people to their weight loss goal. Customers also get a free initial consultation with an account representative who can assist them in devising a custom weight loss program. Visitors to the site can also access Trim B12 Injections, an alternative choice for weight loss. The B12 supplement increases metabolism, boosts energy levels, decreases hunger pangs, and encourages normal sleep patterns – making dieters more rested and motivated to adhere to their weight loss journey.



About eHCGInjections.com

eHCGInjections.com is a site intended to educate people on the safe and effective use of HCG injections for weight loss. It is regularly updated with expert written articles, research and information on various weight loss programs that incorporate the use of HCG compounds. For more information, visit: http://ehcginjections.com