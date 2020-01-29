eHealth Market 2020 Upcoming Trends:: Leading Players - Epocrates Inc., Telecare Corporation, Medisafe, Set Point Medical, IBM, Doximity, Lift Labs, and Apple

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- The Global eHealth Market is expected to reach USD 206.64 Billion by 2025 from USD 40.75 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-ehealth-market



Some of the major players operating in the global eHealth market are Motion Computing Inc., Epocrates Inc., Telecare Corporation, Medisafe, Set Point Medical, IBM, Doximity, Lift Labs, and Apple, GE Healthcare, Cerner, Allscripts, Mckesson, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, IBM, Optum, Medtronic, Epic Systems, Athenahealth, Cisco Systems among others.



The rapidly revolutionizing market place demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This eHealth market document contains a comprehensive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints of Healthcare Industry all of which is derived from SWOT analysis. Market definition covered in this eHealth market document gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the eHealth market document are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts.



Read Complete Details with TOC Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-ehealth-market&raksh



Market Definition: Global eHealth Market:-



eHealth refers to the electronic health and uses computer and internet to store and manage the medical records instead of maintaining them on paper files. eHealth is also known as health information technology. eHealth strengthens the patient –physician relationship by providing valuable information. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of health information professionals will increase 22% by 2022. eHealth has various subdomains like Electronic Health Records (EHR), Electronic Medical Record (EMR), health IT systems, consumer health IT data, mobile health and big data systems used in digital health. As per of American Telemedicine Association (ATA) the number of mobile health (mHealth) patents has been increased multiple times from 2000 to 2015.



In December 2012, eHealth action plan was formulated, that includes around 16 proposed actions to boost eHealth. mHealth market is expected to be the largest and fastest growing sector by 24% by 2022 In June 2014, Apple introduced the integration of Health Kit platform into the upcoming iPhone operating system (iOS 8) which provide complete health overview of a person such as weight, sleep patterns, heart rates measures, blood pressure and calorie intake. In August 2015, Doximity launched its second generation residency navigator tool to help doctors to compare residency programs. The accomplishment of the company increases the market value in eHealth market. In 2015 total 44 million m-health applications were downloaded in the U.S. According to the WHO, since 2005 the trend of eHealth has been accelerated and 58% of countries are with eHealth strategy advanced minimally invasive surgery method which is performed through endoscope.



Market Segmentation: Global eHealth Market:-



The global eHealth market is segmented into product & service, end user and geography.



Based on product & service the global eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. eHealth solutions is further segmented into electronic health records (HER)/ electronic medical records (EMR), pharmacy information systems, medical apps, laboratory information systems rigid (RIS), personal health record & patient portals, chronic care management apps, clinical decision support systems, telehealth solutions, healthcare information exchange (HIE), radiology information systems (RIS) e-prescribing solutions, cardiovascular information systems, other specialty information management systems. eHealth services is further sub-segmented into remote monitoring services diagnosis & consultation services, database management services, treatment services, healthcare system strengthening services.



Based on the end-user the global eHealth market is segmented into healthcare providers, pharmacies, healthcare payers, healthcare consumers and others end users. Healthcare providers is further sub-segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities



Based on geography the global eHealth market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others



Competitive Analysis: Global eHealth Market:-



The global eHealth market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eHealth market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.



Major eHealth Market Drivers and Restraints:-



Increase use of big data.

Scarcity of healthcare professionals

More emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery

High prevalence of chronic diseases

Increase in government initiatives supporting the use of eHealth solutions and services

Advancement in technology of eHealth

Refusal among medical professionals to adopt advanced eHealth solutions

High cost of deployment and maintenance of eHealth solutions



To get this report at an attractive cost, click here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst?dbmr=global-ehealth-market&raksh



About Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.



Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.