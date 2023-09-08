Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2023 -- eHealth Market by Solutions (including EMR, PACS & VNA, RIS, LIS, CVIS, Telehealth, eRx, HIE, Patient Portal, and Medical Apps), Services (encompassing Remote Patient Monitoring and Diagnostic Services), and End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report anticipates remarkable expansion in the market. It is projected to surge to a valuation of USD 193.8 billion by 2025, marking a substantial increase from its 2020 valuation of USD 69.5 billion. This surge is expected to be driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.



Several key factors are set to fuel this growth, including the widespread adoption of eHealth solutions, the continuous rise in the aging population demographic, and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. These factors collectively contribute to the upward trajectory of the eHealth market, underlining its potential to revolutionize the healthcare landscape.



The players in the eHealth market include Allscripts (US), athenahealth (US), Epic Systems (US), IBM (US), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner (US), Optum (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), McKesson (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Cisco Systems (US).



Driver: Growing need to manage regulatory compliance through the use of eHealth solutions



Over the years, there have been several advancements in the field of healthcare IT, which, in turn, have transformed various eHealth solutions and services into successful and profitable alternatives to manual methods for managing complicated tasks. Healthcare IT systems provide several benefits and capabilities for fulfilling stringent regulatory requirements and handling compliance risks. The changing regulatory requirements in the healthcare industry are resulting in a paradigm shift in the eHealth industry. As eHealth tools are an effective way to achieve the required quality goals while reducing costs, their demand is expected to increase among various stakeholders in the coming years.



By-eHealth solutions, the EMR/EHR is expected to dominate the eHealth market in 2020



Based on eHealth solutions, the eHealth market has been segmented into EHR/EMR Solutions, Medical Apps, Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive, Chronic Care Management Apps, PHR & Patient Portals, Health Information Exchange Solutions, Telehealth Solutions, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Clinical Decision Support Systems, E-Prescribing Solutions, Radiology Information Systems, Cardiovascular Information Systems, Other Specialty Information Systems. Within eHealth solutions market, EMR/EHR accounted for the largest share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the superior quality of software enabling efficient clinical workflow and thus, having high preference amongst the healthcare professionals.



By end-user, a healthcare consumers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the eHealth market during the forecast period



Based on end user, the eHealth market has been segmented into Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare consumers, Pharmacies, and Others. The healthcare consumer segment is estimated to have enormous growth due to rising dependence on telehealth solutions and remote patient monitoring services. Recently developed telehealth solutions are exceptionally superior and speed up patient recovery. Thus, above mentioned factors are expected to drive the segmental growth.



North America holds the largest share in the market in 2020, followed by Europe



North America dominates the overall market based on region. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population. Elderly population has comparatively weaker immunity and, therefore, is more susceptible to infections and other diseases. Furthermore, the regulatory scenario is quite stringent in the region that ensures the availability of defect-free eHealth solutions in the market that proves beneficial for market growth.



Recent Developments of eHealth Industry



- In January 2019, Cerner Corporation collaborated with ResMed. This collaboration helped improve the connection between healthcare systems and home care by integrating the Brightree Home Health and Hospice platform with Cerner's Millennium EHR.



- In October 2019, Allscripts made agreement with Northwell Health. This agreement helped the companies to jointly develop a next-generation, AI-powered electronic health record.