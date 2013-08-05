EHealth Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Electronic health (eHealth) is defined as transfer of healthcare practices by electronic means. eHealth is a wide term and encompasses three main areas of services that are as follows:



Management and delivery of health information between healthcare professionals and patients, through internet and telecommunication

Usage of IT and e-commerce by healthcare professionals for improving public health services

Usage of e-commerce and e-business in management of health systems



eHealth industry initially supported the work in hospitals and clinics mainly for diagnosis and treatment purpose. However, with the increase in application areas of eHealth such as remote patient monitoring reduces the number of visits of a patient to clinics. Home care systems help the healthcare professionals and providers to manage patients treatment after their discharge from hospital. In addition increasing aging population and growing concerns of chronic diseases are also boosting the market for eHealth.



Technological advancements are also aiding the expansion of eHealth market. Mobile health (mHealth) a subset of eHealth is a practice of providing public health through mobile communication devices such as mobile phones, tablet computers and personal digital assistant (PDA’s). These devices provide huge array of downloadable apps related to healthcare field. mHealth offers considerable benefits that include improved healthcare system process, collection and processing of crucial data and enables patients to manage their chronic conditions. mHealth has also enabled the communication between patients and healthcare practitioners in remote and rural areas. It has witnessed significant growth in the last few years which has considerably uplifted the eHealth market.



Although, there are considerable benefits offered by eHealth industry, but currently it is challenged by number of issues that can act as a restraining factor for the market growth. Privacy concern, reimbursement policies and licensing issues are some of the factors restraining growth of eHealth market. However, eHealth industry is witnessing a fundamental shift owing to increase in demand for services outside the hospitals and clinics. eHealth possess the potential of reducing the workload of healthcare professionals which can enhance the treatment efficiency. Some of the market players in this industry segment are McKinsey & Company, Epocrates, Inc., Telecare Corporation, Motion Computing, Inc. and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



