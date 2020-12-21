The growing need to curtail healthcare costs and the high prevalence of the chronic disease is driving the demand for the eHealth market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- eHealth confers cost-efficient healthcare services, both in the middle- and low-income countries. The encouragement to adopt eHealth and the need for resilient digital health technology is anticipated to propel the progress of the market further. According to the latest report by Emergen Research, the eHealth Market is poised to gain a revenue of USD 314.55 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 22.4%. eHealth bridges the communication gap between healthcare practitioners and patients and offers point-of-care tools to enhance communication and augment patient care outcomes.
Key participants include GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Philips, IBM Corporation, Mckesson, Medtronic, Inc., Epic Systems, Cisco Systems, and Optum, among others.
Market Drivers
The increasing adoption of big data and the dearth of skilled professionals are the major factors stimulating market growth. The rising need for patient-centric healthcare, increasing incidences of chronic health conditions, and rising government initiatives to encourage the adoption of eHealth services are anticipated to propel the industry growth during the projected timeline. Moreover, the growing awareness about the benefits of eHealth and the soaring need for point-of-care treatment is fueling the demand for eHealth. In addition to this, the rising patient pool of COVID-19 infection and the need for timely diagnosis has further fueled the market growth.
Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
eHealth Solutions
Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions
Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)
Pharmacy Information Systems
Medical Apps
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
Personal Health Record & Patient Portals
Chronic Care Management Apps
Clinical Decision Support Systems
Telehealth Solutions
Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)
Radiology Information Systems (RIS)
E-Prescribing Solutions
Cardiovascular Information Systems
Other Specialty Information Management Systems
eHealth Services
Remote Monitoring Services
Diagnosis & Consultation Services
Database Management Services
Treatment Services
Healthcare System Strengthening Services
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pharmacies
Healthcare Payers
Healthcare Consumers
Healthcare Providers
Hospitals
Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others End Users
Regional Analysis
The current innovation and advancement in the eHealth sector have augmented its adoption across the globe, especially in the Asia Pacific. Increasing geriatric populace across APAC regions such as Japan and Singapore, coupled with a sizeable unchecked population in India and China is bolstering the market growth in the area. North America is forecasted to show significant growth owing to a rising sedentary lifestyle, technological advancements, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. eHealth Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. eHealth Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing Need to Manage Regulatory Compliance Through the Use of eHealth Solutions
4.2.2.2. Need to Curtail the Escalating Healthcare Costs
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High Cost of Deployment and Maintenance of eHealth Solutions
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. eHealth Market By Product and Services Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product and Services Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. eHealth Solutions
5.1.1.1. Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions
5.1.1.2. Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)
5.1.1.3. Pharmacy Information Systems
5.1.1.4. Medical Apps
5.1.1.5. Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
5.1.1.6. Personal Health Record & Patient Portals
5.1.1.7. Chronic Care Management Apps
5.1.1.8. Clinical Decision Support Systems
5.1.1.9. Telehealth Solutions
5.1.1.10. Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)
5.1.1.11. Radiology Information Systems (RIS)
5.1.1.12. E-Prescribing Solutions
5.1.1.13. Cardiovascular Information Systems
5.1.1.14. Other Specialty Information Management Systems
5.1.2. eHealth Services
5.1.2.1. Remote Monitoring Services
5.1.2.2. Diagnosis & Consultation Services
5.1.2.3. Database Management Services
5.1.2.4. Treatment Services
5.1.2.5. Healthcare System Strengthening Services
Chapter 6. eHealth Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Healthcare Providers
6.1.1.1. Hospitals
6.1.1.2. Ambulatory Care Centers
6.1.1.3. Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
6.1.2. Pharmacies
6.1.3. Healthcare Payers
6.1.4. Healthcare Consumers
6.1.5. Others End Users
To be continued..!
