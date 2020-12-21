Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- eHealth confers cost-efficient healthcare services, both in the middle- and low-income countries. The encouragement to adopt eHealth and the need for resilient digital health technology is anticipated to propel the progress of the market further. According to the latest report by Emergen Research, the eHealth Market is poised to gain a revenue of USD 314.55 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 22.4%. eHealth bridges the communication gap between healthcare practitioners and patients and offers point-of-care tools to enhance communication and augment patient care outcomes.



Key participants include GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Philips, IBM Corporation, Mckesson, Medtronic, Inc., Epic Systems, Cisco Systems, and Optum, among others.



Market Drivers



The increasing adoption of big data and the dearth of skilled professionals are the major factors stimulating market growth. The rising need for patient-centric healthcare, increasing incidences of chronic health conditions, and rising government initiatives to encourage the adoption of eHealth services are anticipated to propel the industry growth during the projected timeline. Moreover, the growing awareness about the benefits of eHealth and the soaring need for point-of-care treatment is fueling the demand for eHealth. In addition to this, the rising patient pool of COVID-19 infection and the need for timely diagnosis has further fueled the market growth.



Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

eHealth Solutions

Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)

Pharmacy Information Systems

Medical Apps

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Personal Health Record & Patient Portals

Chronic Care Management Apps

Clinical Decision Support Systems



Telehealth Solutions

Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)

Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

E-Prescribing Solutions

Cardiovascular Information Systems

Other Specialty Information Management Systems



eHealth Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Diagnosis & Consultation Services

Database Management Services

Treatment Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmacies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals



Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others End Users



Regional Analysis



The current innovation and advancement in the eHealth sector have augmented its adoption across the globe, especially in the Asia Pacific. Increasing geriatric populace across APAC regions such as Japan and Singapore, coupled with a sizeable unchecked population in India and China is bolstering the market growth in the area. North America is forecasted to show significant growth owing to a rising sedentary lifestyle, technological advancements, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases.



