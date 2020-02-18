Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- An extensive elaboration of the Global eHealth market strategy of the industry players in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand. The study starts with an introduction about the company/manufacturers profiling stating strategic concept behind business using methods to assess and analyze market. It also describes player/manufacturers strategy in the light of Porters, Value Chain & SWOT analysis, and based on that recommendation on players is derived like GE Healthcare , Cerner , Allscripts , Mckesson , Philips , Siemens Healthineers , IBM , Optum (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group, Inc.) , Medtronic , Epic Systems , Athenahealth & Cisco Systems.



Porters 5-Forces model is a powerful tool that combines five competitive forces that stop any industry acceleration or growth against external factors. Threats of new entrants and substitution , the customer & supplier bargaining power and the intensity of competition among current rivals in the industry.



The eHealth market in this report is segmented on the basis of product & service and end user. This report also provides market information on major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Based on product and service, the eHealth solutions dominated the eHealth market in 2017. The large share of the eHealth solutions market can be attributed to the growing digitization in the health continuum, increased adoption rate in emerging countries, rising government funding, ancillary government initiatives promoting the use of eHealth solutions in healthcare systems, and increasing need to curtail healthcare costs while delivering quality patient care.

By type, the EMR/EHR solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the eHealth solutions market in 2017. Supportive government initiatives for EMR implementation across the globe, growing consolidation among healthcare providers, rise in digital and connected healthcare technologies, and increased government incentives are the key factors supporting the growth of this market.

The study elaborates factors of Global eHealth market such as market opportunities, risk, benefit, opportunity loss and profit along with surveyed customer perspective with a view of Short vs. Long Term goals etc. The detailed company/manufacturer profiles included sales figures, revenue, and price of eHealth products.



Scope of the Report



Product Type: eHealth Solutions & eHealth Services



Geographical Regions: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America



Application: Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, Pharmacies & Other End Users



This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global eHealth Market for the period 2019 to 2025. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around - no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.



On what parameters study is being formulated?



- Analysis Tool: The Global eHealth Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools like data triangulation and iterative data estimation.



-Key Strategic Developments: This eHealth study includes product/service developments of market, including R & D, new launches, M & A, JV & partnerships along with regional growth of leading giants in the market.



-Key Market Features: The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.



The Global eHealth study includes data from 2014 to 2025 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.



Some extract from Table of Contents

- Overview of Global eHealth Market

- eHealth Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

- eHealth Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

- eHealth Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

- eHealth Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

- eHealth Competitive Situation and Trends

- Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type [eHealth Solutions & eHealth Services]

- Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of eHealth

- Global eHealth Manufacturing Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusions



Key questions

who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business strategies in the Global eHealth market?

What are the key consequences of the five forces analysis of the Global eHealth market?

What are different opportunities and threats faced by the dealers in the Global eHealth market?

How key vendors are strengthening?