The research report of "eHealth Market is projected to reach USD 193.8 billion by 2025 from USD 69.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased adoption of eHealth solutions, rising elderly population base, and the growing number of infectious diseases are expected to drive the growth of the eHealth market.

Key Market Player:



Players in the global eHealth industry include Cerner (US), McKesson (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), and Allscripts (US). Other leading players in this market include athenahealth (US), Epic Systems (US), IBM (US), Optum (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), and Cisco Systems (US).. These players are focusing on increasing their presence in high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, including service launches, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.



Driver: Growing need to manage regulatory compliance through the use of eHealth solutions



Over the years, there have been several advancements in the field of healthcare IT, which, in turn, have transformed various eHealth solutions and services into successful and profitable alternatives to manual methods for managing complicated tasks. Healthcare IT systems provide several benefits and capabilities for fulfilling stringent regulatory requirements and handling compliance risks. The changing regulatory requirements in the healthcare industry are resulting in a paradigm shift in the eHealth industry. As eHealth tools are an effective way to achieve the required quality goals while reducing costs, their demand is expected to increase among various stakeholders in the coming years.



In the US, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act has led to the restructuring of private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid programs. As a part of these changes, the Meaningful Use rules of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH) have mandated the adoption of EMRs to increase data interoperability. This has increased the demand for various healthcare IT solutions within healthcare organisations in the US. Moreover, the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) established the merit-based incentive payment system (MIPS), which combined the existing Medicare quality programs. These programmes include the Physician Quality Reporting Program (PQRS), the Value-Based Payment Modifier, and the Medicare EHR Incentive Program. MIPS scoring is based on four performance categories: quality, resource use, clinical practise improvement activities, and meaningful use of certified EHR technology. The utilisation of different eHealth solutions by physicians helps them improve their performance and earn rewards through various payment models under MIPS. In addition, the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, and the European Commission jointly launched the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (Regulation (EU) 2016/679) to strengthen and unify data protection for all individuals within the European Union (EU). This regulation boosted the implementation of interoperability solutions for securing data portability provisions among health settings. Such developments are increasing the adoption of eHealth solutions such as EHRs,health information exchange solutions, and cloud-based health data transfer services among stakeholders in care settings.



Opportunity: Rising use of eHealth solutions in outpatient care facilities

In response to the rising pressures on health systems to lower the cost of care, a majority of healthcare organisations are focusing on introducing specialised outpatient services. The shift toward an outpatient care model is boosting the adoption of eHealth solutions, as these solutions provide a convenient way of delivering carecialized outpatient services. The shift toward an outpatient care model is boosting the adoption of eHealth solutions, as these solutions provide a convenient way of delivering care. These solutions provide easier access to appointments and integration among care providers for a holistic response to care delivery. In addition, these solutions help physicians address patient needs (for access) and allow for remote monitoring of the patient's health. Owing to the benefits of eHealth solutions, various federal bodies are also supporting the deployment of eHealth solutions in outpatient care settings. For instance, the Government of New South Wales (NSW), through its Community Health and Outpatient Care program, is still operational as a part of the eHealth Strategy for NSW Health: 2016–2026, which focuses on implementing EMR solutions in outpatient care facilities operating throughout NSW. This has boosted the adoption of eHealth solutions among stakeholders in outpatient care facilities to deliver better health services and help enhance patient outcomes. Furthermore, with the benefits of web-based management for constant care, a large number of patients are now moving toward outpatient care needs. For instance, as per a press release by Crain Communications in November 2015, outpatient volume at Flint-based McLaren Health Care Corporation increased to 57% in 2015 from 43% in 2014; this figure is projected to grow to 60% by 2020



North America holds the largest share in the market in 2020, followed by Europe



North America dominates the overall market based on region. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population. Elderly population has comparatively weaker immunity and, therefore, is more susceptible to infections and other diseases. Furthermore, the regulatory scenario is quite stringent in the region that ensures the availability of defect-free eHealth solutions in the market that proves beneficial for market growth.



