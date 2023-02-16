Ehlers- Danlos Syndrome Market Size Growth Demand Overview Analysis 2022-2029

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2023 -- Market Dynamics:



The market for ehlers danlos syndrome has grown significantly over the last decade, owing to the adoption rate of minimally invasive techniques and treatments. Furthermore, an increase in undiscovered opportunities in complicated anatomy treatments and an increase in spending on countries the growth of the ehlers danlos syndrome devices market.



Increasing prevalence of ehlers danlos syndrome will drive the market growth



The many different kinds of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome have been classified in various ways. Eleven Roman numerals were used to name the different types of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (type I, type II, and so on). In 1997, researchers created the Villefranche nomenclature, which reduced the number of types to six and assigned descriptive names based on their key qualities. In 2017, the classification was changed to account for newly found Ehlers-Danlos syndrome variations. According to the 2017 classification, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is classified into 13 categories.



Furthermore, the proportion of the world's population aged 60 and up will nearly double from 12 percent to 22 percent between 2015 and 2050.By 2023, the number of persons aged 60 and more will outweigh youngsters under five.By 2050, 80% of the world's elderly will live in low- and middle-income countries.The population is aging at a considerably higher rate than in the past.(Source :World Health Organization), this population will more likely to be suffered by Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.These factors are likely to boost the Ehlers Danlos Syndrome market.



Side effects of medications is likely to hamper the market growth



However side effects of medications, such joint hypermobility, loose , unstable, joints that dislocate easily, joint pain and clicking joints,extreme tiredness, skin that bruises easily , digestive problems, lack of awareness in developing countries limit the growth of the ehlers danlos syndrome industry.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



In 2019, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rapidly spread across various countries and regions, having a massive impact on people's lives and the global community. It began as a human health issue and has since evolved into a major threat to global trade, economy, and finance. Due to lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many products in the ehlers danlos syndrome market were halted. Furthermore, as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to decrease. This has resulted in reopening ehlers danlos syndrome treatment R&D companies to full capacity. This is expected to aid the market's recovery by the beginning of 2022. After COVID-19 infection cases begin to decline, manufacturers of equipment and machinery must focus on protecting their employees, operations, and supply networks to respond to urgent emergencies and establish new working methods.



Segment Analysis:



The oral segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2029)



Ehlers Danlos Syndrome patients are frequently prescribed nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs), tricyclic antidepressants, and serotonin/norepinephrine receptor inhibitors (SNRIs). Muscular relaxants and magnesium can both help to alleviate muscle spasms. Opioids may be administered for severe pain. Tablets which are given in oral form are acetaminophen, ibuprofen, naproxen sodium and others. Acetaminophen dominated the share in 2020, and will grow during the forecast period.



Furthermore, Each week, nearly 23% of individuals in the United States — or 52 million people — take an acetaminophen-containing medication. The safe use of acetaminophen is a primary issue for OTC drug makers.



Geographical Analysis:



North America region holds the largest market share of the global ehlers danlos syndrome market



The North America ehlers danlos syndrome market accounted for the largest share because of the widespread use of advanced treatment procedures and increased awareness about the Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Furthermore, many market players have launched technologically advanced devices to gain a strong foothold in the market.



North American region is developing novel treatment and diagnostic methods. Furthermore, rising death rates increased patient awareness of the availability of syndrome. Advanced healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the Ehlers Danlos Syndrome market in North America.



Competitive Landscape:



The ehlers danlos syndrome market is a moderately competitive presence of few players. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Aurobindo, Dr.Reddy, Zhejiang, Aleva, Farmasson,LNK International, Manus aketteva, Astra Zeneca, among others. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the Ehlers Danlos Syndrome market globally. For instance, In August 2021, Dr. Reddy announced the re-introduction of over-the-counter Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, the store-brand equivalent of Aleve® in the United States market.



