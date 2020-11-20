Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2020 -- The global "electronic health records (EHR) market Size" is set to gain momentum from the introduction to artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare industry. AI not only helps clinicians in diagnosing a patient's condition, but also recognizes historical trends of the patient.



This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, "Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Web-based, On-premise), By Type (Stand Alone, Integrated) By End User (Physician's Office, Hospitals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026."



The report further states that the EHR market size stood at USD 26,200.48 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 39,913.16 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



Leading Players operating in the Electronic Health Records Market are:



- Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

- Cerner Corporation

- MEDHOST

- Epic Systems Corporation

- eClinicalWorks

- CareCloud Corporation

- Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

- NextGen Healthcare

- Athenahealth

- Other prominent market players



An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



Rising Usage in Administrative & Clinical Applications to Boost Growth



Since the past few years, in many countries, the adoption of electronic medical record is upsurging at a fast pace. It is occurring because of the realization of the masses that to gain top-quality care at lower costs, implementation of a robust health information technology (HIT) is extremely vital. EHR is used extensively in clinical applications, such as decision supports, results management, order entry and support, and health information and data. It is also used in healthcare financing, as well as administrative applications. However, deployment of EHR involves a lot of money spending. It may hinder the electronic health records market growth during the forthcoming period.



Ability to Reduce Cost of IT Support Will Accelerate Growth of Web-based Segment



In terms of product, the market is grouped into on-premise and web-based. Out of these, the web-based segment is expected to showcase significant EMR market revenue and lead throughout the forecast period. It is attributable to their easy installation process where technicians don't have to work with complex infrastructure to host data. All these works can be easily done through the Internet and hence, it doesn't require IT support and lowers additional cost. The on-premise segment is likely to exhibit slow growth because of the requirement of in-house servers.



