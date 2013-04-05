Ehrmentraut Landscape Concepts Announces New Address in Rochester NY

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Ehrmentraut Landscape Concepts, a leading provider of professional landscaping services in the Rochester, NY community has announced a new address closer to the center of the residential area in which they service.



The new address is 3349 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618. Owner Jon Ehrmentraut said that it just made sense because the majority of his customer base is in the suburban area surrounding the city of Rochester. This new address is right in the heart of the Pittsford, Penfield and Brighton area where there is a lot of business and many beautiful homes.



The company will still continue to service new and existing clients in the more rural areas and counties surrounding Monroe County. Mr. Ehrmentraut said they still intend to remain a strong presence in the areas where older homes exist. The owners of those older homes appreciate a landscape contractor who can incorporate those older architectural styles into new design work. A less experienced landscaper may try to force modern styles onto properties where you should maintain a consistent look from the same era in which the home was originally built. Mr. Ehrmentraut says that he has been fixing those kinds of design issues for years and owners of old homes really like that about him.



The company provides various landscape design and installation services including curb appeal plantings, formal gardens, backyard makeovers, walkways, steps, landings, patios, pathways, fences, arbors, pergolas, stone features, water features, terraces, retaining walls, landscape lighting, swimming pool landscaping, outdoor kitchens, fire pits and fireplaces. Samples of their landscaping work can be seen at http://ehrmentrautlandscaping.com. Mr. Ehrmentraut says that his team can do just about any type of landscaping project a homeowner would want.



About Ehrmentraut Landscape Concepts

The company is a leading Rochester NY landscaping company that provides professional landscape design and installation services to the suburbs and surrounding areas. Their reach includes the counties immediately surrounding Monroe County down to and including parts of the Finger Lakes region in New York State.



Contact Information:

Ehrmentraut Landscape Concepts

3349 Monroe Ave

Rochester, NY 14618

(585) 768-4690

http://ehrmentrautlandscaping.com

jon@ehrmentrautlandscaping.com