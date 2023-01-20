Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2023 -- An investigation was announced long-term investors in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: EIGR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: EIGR stocks, concerns whether certain Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Defendants overstated Eiger's clinical and regulatory drug development expertise, that Defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the peginterferon lambda EUA, that there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic, that as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA, that as a result of all the foregoing, peginterferon lambda's regulatory and commercial prospects for the treatment of COVID-19 were overstated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.