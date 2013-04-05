Eight New High Profile Journalists Added to Staff of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Through the Universal Life Church World News (Online Daily Newspaper), the Universal Life Church Radio, the Universal Life Church Satellite Direct TV Network, publications and blogs, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters reaches many 100's of 1000's of individuals daily, if not millions throughout the world. This outreach is made possible by dedicated Ministers and Staff Members. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has recently announced the additions of eight new members to their staff of professional journalists, Rev. Alan DuBrul, Rev. David Stembaugh, Rev. Joanne Cretney-Tsosie, Rev. Joel Lamoure, Rev. John E. O'Sullivan, Father Keith Black, Mary Lou Lemke and Rev. Nicholas LaMonica. Short bios on each as follows:



Rev. Alan DuBrul OSM., is an ordained Minister with and an appointed Bishop by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. The Most Reverend Alan DuBrul studied at The University of Kansas and Saint Michael University - University of Toronto. The Most Reverend Alan DuBrul is also Pastor of the Life Church of Springfield, Missouri. Before becoming a Minister, his eminence was a Lieutenant Deputy Sheriff with the Wyandotte County Sheriffs Office in Kansas City, MO. Among his most favorite quotations are as follows: "I'm the GOD fearing, Flag waving, Gun totting Conservative you were warned about!" and Psalm 33:12 "Blessed is the nation whose GOD is the Lord, and the people HE hath chosen for HIS inheritance"



Rev. Dr. David Stembaugh, OSM, D.D. is the Executive Secretary for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. In addition to his duties as Executive Secretary, Dr. Stembaugh is Executive Director of Biblical Studies. You can hear Dr. Stembaugh on the Universal Life Church Radio Network, Wednesday Night at PM EST. Dr. Stembaugh graduated in 1978 from Indiana Vocational Technical College, and from the New York Institute of Photography in 2007. Dr. Stembaugh also studied Spanish at Purdue University. Rev. Dr. David Stembaugh, OSM, D.D. has been appointed Bishop and presently serves the Lafayette, Indiana area which includes being both founder and pastor of Empty Cross Ministries.



Joanne Cretney-Tsosie is an ordained Minister and an appointed Bishop with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. Rev. Joanne graduated from the Christ Church High School of Calcutta, India, also the home of Mother Teresa. Rev Joanne than graduated from the Canterbury School of Nursing and has spent her entire life devoted to her ministry and family. A very artistic individual gifted in both writing and public speaking, she also includes amongst her ministerial duties as being not only a staff writer and journalist for the Church, but a top rated radio host of two very popular radio programs on the Universal Life Church Radio Network, Conversations With Spirit and Cultural Diversity and Faith.



In addition to being a Minister for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Joel Lamoure is a multiple national and international award-winning Associate Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry and Medicine at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry (SSMD), and Assistant Director of CME-Department of Psychiatry, University of Western Ontario and Teaching Associate, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Toronto. In his hospital clinical practice, he serves as a medical-surgical ICU and consult liaison psychiatric pharmacist at London Health Sciences Centre, University Hospital. On the research side of the bench, Dr. Lamoure is an Associate Scientist at the Lawson Health Research Institute, affiliated with the London Hospitals. He is an Accreditor with Accreditations Canada specializing in medication management, critical care, mental health with interests in infection control, ambulatory care and aboriginal health. There are almost a dozen Ask The Expert publications written in Medscape written by Professor Lamoure. Starting in December 2008, Joel took over as the Medical Psychiatry Consultant expert for the Canadian Journal of CME and Pharmacy Mental Health expert for Pharmacy Gateway (Canadian Healthcare Network). He has recently been inducted into membership with the European Congress of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP). Note: Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure in addition to ministerial duties with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, is the Executive Director and head of the Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Joel is also heading up the proposed Universal Life Church World Headquarters Church and School on Canadian soil.



Rev. Dr. John E. O'Sullivan, OSM is an ordained Minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. Dr. John E.O. is host of the popular radio show, "12 Step Road to Freedom With God" broadcast every Tuesday Night at 8:PM EST on the Universal Life Church Radio Network. O'Sullivan is a 1979 graduate of east Islip High School, in addition he attended the State University of New York at Oswego, O'Sullivan received a Doctorate of Divinity from the Universal Life Church, School of Theology.



Fr. Keith Black is an ordained Independent Catholic Priest through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. Fr. Keith like any other priest leads a congregation. Fr. Keith is also a gifted writer and speaker as you will see in his blog contribution captioned below. Fr. Keith like anyone else in his position received a calling to become ordained as his vocation. The difference between Fr. Keith and anyone else is his gift to overcome his blindness, Fr. Keith is completely blind. Fr. Keith could use his blindness as a crutch, but instead he uses it as a source of inspiration to others and to enhance his other attributes that truly makes him something so very special. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is very proud to have this young man as part of our clergy.



Mary Lou Lemke is a 1978 graduate of Pius XI of Milwaukee, WI., a fellow alumni of Brother Michael. She attended the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and graduated from Palm Beach State College of Lake Worth, FL. in 1996. Mary Lou is an avid Green Bay Packer Fan and is a Paralegal/Legal Assistant by profession, who resides in Ocala, Florida.



Reverend Nicholas LaMonica, OSM, is a Bishop from the Phoenix, area ordained by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. The Most Reverend Nicholas LaMonica graduated from Paradise Valley High School in 1976, following he attended Scottsdale Community College and Arizona State University, graduating in 198 with a degree in Political science and Psychology. Post grad studies and degrees include seminary and a Doctorate of Divinity. Today in addition to his duties as Bishop and as a staff journalist for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Bishop LaMonica is Pastor for St. Raphael the Archangel.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com