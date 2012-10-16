"Eight Weeks to Love" Offers Results Oriented Healing Methods to Quickly Cultivate Self-Acceptance and Self-Love

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- A new eight-week program is about to launch by experienced nurse practitioner and holistic healer, Jacqui Letran, called “Eight Weeks to Love™.” The program offers a core message that one must love and accept oneself before expecting successful relationship with others. The program teaches participants how to forgive themselves and redirect negative thoughts and self-doubts into empowering, confidence building messages of self-love.



“Our goal and mission is to help you build that solid foundation of self-love and self-acceptance to ensure your long term success and happiness in everything you do” says Letran, who founded this program. The program can help those experiencing self-sabotaging thoughts or behaviors, low self-worth, disappointing or unhealthy relationship history, lack of fulfillment in life, or simply the need for emotional healing.



The program offers several individualized and group “journeys” to help participants reach their full success and potentials. In eight short weeks, participants can truly let go of their negative self-judgments and limiting beliefs and learn to adopt a mindset that will enable them to live the life they have always dreamt of. For more information, go to their website at http://eightweekstolove.com/healing-journeys.