Eight Years Later, the Novel That Predicted Fort Hood Continues to Warn

McKinney, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- In the spring of 2005,bestselling author Don Brown saw the release of his breakout novel, TREASON (Zondervan/Harper Collins ISBN 0310259339 ). Little did he know that in four short years, fictionalized events predicted by the novel would become sobering reality.



Most significant of these events, unfortunately, was the tragic Fort Hood terrorist shooting on the giant Army base in Texas in November of 2009. The Fort Hood shootings, some have said, werepredicted by a storyline in the novel TREASON which described a fictional account of similar terrorist shooting at a U.S. Marine Base in California.



In TREASON, Brown predicted a fictionalized mass-shooting by a radical Islamic member of the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, California. Four years later, in 2009, the fictional account became reality, whenthe mass-shooting by a radical Islamic member of the U.S. Army at Fort Hood, Texas killed 13 people and wounded 30 others.



Now, as the Fort Hood terror trial concludes, with Major NidalHasan receiving the death penalty, focus reverts back to the novel TREASON, which featured an earlier, fictionalized account of high-profile terror trial at a U.S. Navy base in California. Like Hasan, the Islamic terrorists in TREASON also received the death penalty from a military jury.



“The storyline in TREASON,” Brown said,“involved an Islamic conspiracy to plant radical sleeper-cells into the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps. The chaplains sow Islamic seeds of terror, and eventually get prosecuted at a military court-martial for murder and treason, thus the title of the novel.



“Back in 2005, when I wrote TREASON,” Brown continued, “I wanted to warn about the danger of radical Islamic infiltration in the United States military. I saw it coming then, and in retrospect, I was right. Now, the prosecution of Major Maj. NidalHasan, and the Bengazi terror attacks show that I’m still right. Radical Islam is at war with the Gospel and with the Constitution, and must be opposed at all costs.”



Brown, a former U.S. Navy JAG Officer and former Special Assistant United States Attorney, has authored seven novels through Zondervan – Harper Collins. Several of the novels of his Navy Justice Series deal with radical Islam and the military’s approach to it, and Brown remains unapologetic in his stance.



“We must reject political correctness and oppose radical Islam in every corner of the United States, and indeed, everywhere in the civilized world. Radical Islam has a 1400 year history of unparalleled violence which proves that it is the most violent, blood-thirsty, and murderous philosophy in the history of the planet. It is an anathema to the Constitution.”



Six months after the Fort Hood terror attack, in May of 2010, three novels of Brown’s Navy Justice Series, including TREASON, HOSTAGE and DEFIANCE, were named as three of the top fifty legal novels in the world for lawyers and laymen by Online Universities. http://goo.gl/yMcRxj



Recently, in the summer of 2013,a select group of Montreat College students, under the guidance of Communications Professor Dr. Jim Shores and Producer/Director Willie Mangum, began scripting Brown’s Navy Justice Series for a possible TV series production. http://goo.gl/CR2NqM



Don Brown can be reached through his author website, at www.donbrownbooks.com , or through his publisher’s website, at http://zondervan.com/browndon



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