EinsteinStructuredSettlements.com Aims to Offer "Genius" Support to Structured Settlement Sellers

That’s a problem that EinsteinStructuredSettlements.com seeks to solve. EinsteinStructuredSettlements.com wants to help plaintiffs who have been awarded structured settlements access the smart financing plans they need. Structured settlements pay cash over time to the winner of a legal case. Instead of receiving a lump sum, the structured settlement is designed to provide support over time.



As the EinsteinStructuredSettlements.com website explains, structured settlements can be awarded in all different types of cases. They may be awarded in cases where the plaintiff cannot work due to an injury or medical condition, for example, in which case scheduled payments allow the plaintiff to pay for expenses over a long period of time.



However, as an EinsteinStructuredSettlements.com spokesperson explains, structured settlements aren’t always a good thing for the plaintiff:



“Structured settlements are perfect for some people, but they’re not ideal for everyone. For example, many of those who sell structured settlements are doing so because of some unforeseen financial circumstance in their life. They may have been receiving structured settlement payments for a few years before an unexpected expense appeared. One of the best ways to deal with that expense is to sell the structured settlement – in exchange for a small fee – for a lump sum cash payment.”



Like any financial service, Einstein Structured Settlements charges a small fee for purchasing structured settlements from individuals. To help people discover just how much it will cost to sell structured settlement, the EinsteinStructuredSettlements.com website features a simple quote application form. Visitors enter their name, email address, phone number, and type of settlement into the form to discover how much cash they could receive today.



As the EinsteinStructuredSettlements.com spokesperson explains, the company’s goal is to offer the highest cash payout every time:



“Many visitors to our website have seen the JG Wentworth commercials. However, our goal is to provide a higher cash payout and lower fees than JG Wentworth and all of our other competitors.”



About EinsteinStructuredSettlements.com

EinsteinStructuredSettlements.com is a structured settlement purchasing company that buys structured settlements in exchange for a lump sum cash payment. Structured settlements are cash payments assigned by courts to be paid over time, and selling a structured settlement is an easy way to exchange those regular cash payments for an instant lump sum. For more information, please visit: http://www.einsteinstructuredsettlements.com/