Eiresoft Partners with Vmware to Provide Enterprise Software Solutions

As a VMware Partner, EireSoft now has access to exclusive resources to offer an even higher level of system performance and cost efficiency to its enterprise customers leveraging system virtualisation. EireSoft adds this capability to their already impressive knowledge base and partner network, which includes significant expertise with Microsoft enterprise systems.



Edward Burgess from EireSoft said: “When it comes to business infrastructure virtualization, VMware are the world leaders. We believe that basing our software solutions on the VMware platform increases efficiency and reduces operational expenses. We also extensively use virtualisation technologies in our software development and testing environments and have seen an impressive return on investment. VMware solutions are also incredibly secure, and exceptionally energy efficient. We’re looking forward to expanding our usage of VMware software architecture, creating custom virtualisation solutions that makes our client’s businesses run more efficiently and ultimately saves them money. This will complement our existing skills and services that we are known for in the industry. We’ve built up a substantial reputation in the last few years, and we are hoping to build on this with these new capabilities in the months and years ahead.”



About VMware

VMware is the global leader in infrastructure virtualisation solutions for business, and in their years of operation they have provided integrated cloud enterprise services for a huge number of incredibly profitable businesses.



About EireSoft

EireSoft is a leading software development consultancy based in Dublin, Ireland. They specialise in Microsoft technologies. The company offers exceptional software development services and solutions to companies in Ireland, UK and Europe.



