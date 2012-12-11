EireSoft.ie Gains Reputation for Developing World Class Software Solutions from Dublin

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Software development is one of the fastest growing industries in the world, especially in the Republic of Ireland, where software development and the IT industry in general makes up a significant proportion of the economy. Every year a huge number of new software development companies start up in, or relocate to, towns and cities all over Ireland.



One Irish software development company that has been getting a lot of attention recently is EireSoft.ie. They are a new business, but they have already made a huge impression, and built up a substantial reputation for their impressive consultancy, product development and software development expertise.



EireSoft.ie has substantial expertise in software development, creating Windows Applications, Web Applications and Database Systems with a wide range of system architectures. They specialize in working with powerful Microsoft technologies to create innovative solutions on both desktop and Internet platforms.



Their specialism in Microsoft technologies is rooted upon the belief that Microsoft offer an extremely integrated solution for application development, built upon very familiar software standards such as Microsoft Windows and Office.



A large part of their early success has sprung from their approach to software development. This is best exemplified in the clever way they combine onshore and offshore teams. This maximizes their client ROI, while still maintaining a local presence for ease of customer relations. Their clients get all of the economic benefits of an offshore team with none of the logistical problems.



A spokesperson for the website said: “We believe that great, efficient software comes from a genuine passion for new technology. Our staff is comprised of extremely knowledgeable and experienced Microsoft professionals, all of whom are extremely eager to adapt new technologies and methodologies to get the best possible result. Each of our software development professionals has at least six years commercial experience. Whether we are creating custom software, helping develop a product, or acting as consultants, we believe our continual commitment to innovation is what gives us our competitive edge and has contributed to our already respectable reputation. We are committed to achieving the maximum return on investment for our clients throughout Ireland, the UK and Europe.”



About EireSoft.ie

