EJuice Retailer Savor Premium Announces Sale of Its Products at Discounted Price

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Savor Premium, an online vendor for electronic cigarettes and ejuice announces sale of its products at discounted price for 2014. Offering ejuice, also known as eliquid in more than 50 flavors, the company sells both nicotine and nicotine-free ejuice. According to an online source there have been no reports of side effects from inhaling ejuice as it is only water vapor in different flavor such as fruits, chocolate, tobacco, bacon, etc.



The online store clearance sale is something smokers wait for every year. Shoppers can buy at a very affordable price tag and every product comes with a discounted price. Report shows that sale during discount time doubles; hence, the company profits a lot during this period. The company reported that its cigarette started kit is the best-seller right now among all other Ecigratte brands. With an easy-to-shop website, Savor also provides an easy payment method so that buyers can easily shop its products. It also has one of the best customer services and takes online marketing seriously. The company says that it is active on the social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, etc. so that online shoppers get the latest update and never miss any discount or arrival of new products.



According to individual preference, one can either choose flavor with nicotine or nicotine-free. Ejuice is usually made of 5 different ingredients. The two most common ingredients are Propylene Glycol (PG) and Vegetable Glycerin (VG) and the rest of the ingredients are for coloring and flavoring. Eliquid comes in different types of strengths, which are low strength (0-6mg), medium strength (11-16mg), and high strength (18-24mg). Before ordering Ejuice check your strength, which means regular smokers can go for 16-24 range while mild smokers can choose 0-6 mg.



Smoking is injurious to health and can cause serious diseases like cancer and kidney failure. To avoid such cases, smokers can switch to Vegetable Glycerin based Eliquid or decrease the nicotine strength. For more information please go to http://savorpremiumeliquid.com/



About Savorpremiumeliquid

Savorpremiumeliquid.com is a one-stop shop for people who use Electronic cigarettes. Visit now and get Ejuice, eliquid, accessories, etc, at a discounted price.



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