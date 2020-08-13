EK Print Offers Durable and Visually Appealing Plastic Visiting Cards

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- Amalgamating creativity and state-of-the-art techniques and equipment, EK Print brings high-quality printing solutions for its esteemed customers. Based in Delhi, India, the techno-creative company was established by Mr. Jatinder Bir Singh in the year 2006. Mr. Singh is a dynamic and creative professional with profound experience in designing and printing space. He formed this enterprise to help people get high-quality, fully customized and cost-effective printing solutions with convenience. Abiding by the principles of honesty, integrity and transparency and with a guaranteed to deliver approach, EK Print has gone from strength to strength since its inception.



While answering a query related to EK Print's offerings, the company spokesperson stated, "Many individuals and organizations require high-quality printing solutions now and then. We at EK Print are dedicated to serving such people and companies with our wide range of high-quality, pocket-friendly and fully customized printing solutions. For the convenience of our customers, we have divided our product range into different categories, including plastic cards and accessories, blister coin card, professional, corporate gift and personalized. It is easier and quicker to browse products in these categories and then shortlist products that are needed."



EK Print has established itself as one of the most respected names in the printing business in India and world over. The credit goes to the company's profound experience, expertise, professionalism and incredible team members. All this together enables the company to fulfil the diverse, both simple and complex, printing requirements of customers. EK Print specializes in providing unmatched offset and digital printing services, including but not limited to photo ID card printing, lanyard printing and souvenirs manufacturing, under one roof. For making print product ordering all the more convenient, EK Print introduced its online printing portal (https://www.ekprint.in/) in February 2015.



The spokesperson added, "We launched our e-commerce portal, ekprint.in, to offer personalized printing products. Customers can use their creativity to design high-quality products at an affordable price at our online portal. Thereafter, we ensure printing orders the same day and delivering them safely and in the minimum time possible at their doorsteps. Our customers can cancel their orders or change their address within one hour of confirming the order. They are required to immediately email us at info@ekprint.in and call us at (+91) 011-47458822, along with the order number, for the cancellation or change of address."



Those on a lookout for a leading plastic visiting cards manufacturer in India can trust EK Print, as the company specializes in making plastic visiting cards that can help make an impression on prospective clients. To make these cards as durable as they can be, the company digitally prints the design on a PVC sheet that is then pressed between 2 clear PVC sheets. This protects the card against wear and tear and also allows a glossy/matte lamination.



About EK Print

EK Print is a provider of a wide assortment of high-quality, aesthetically appealing, durable and pocket-friendly customized printing solutions. As the company also offers commercial printing solutions, those seeking Moa printing can contact EK Print.