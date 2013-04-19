EKarda Growing in Popularity with Business

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Ekarda and its website, http://www.ekarda.com are rapidly growing in popularity with businesses.ekarda is an eCard service designed specifically for businesses. In this current economic climate business must be competitive and utilize technology. The service that ekarda provides helps business by saving them time and administrative costs, it also businesses to send specifically designed cards to the target people. This company helps businesses to build rapport and strengthen business relationships by automatically sending the right greeting to the right person at the right time. This program allows businesses who choose so, to use an existing design and add their logo to that design.



With a proven record of success and testimonials on their website, ekarda has demonstrated its high level of professionalism. Past clients include both large and small businesses, as well as many famous companies some of which are: Charles Sturt University, The Hotel Windsor, Shell Oil, Envirolab, and others. The web site also has a great sample gallery and information in detail on the company’s products and services. If none of the designs in the eCard gallery suit the needs or an organization has specific artwork requirements, businesses can request custom eCard designs for exclusive use.



Another great part of this service is that by logging into an eKarda control panel, organizations and businesses are able to track each and every eCard sent. Clients of eKard see immediately when dispatched eCards have been received and opened, if they have bounced or if recipients have requested to be unsubscribed from the send list. One of the many services used by many of these businesses is the option to send eCards to individual recipients on varied dates such as birthdays or anniversaries. All a business needs to do is enter these dates into the contacts’ custom fields. If your custom fields is birthdays, you can schedule eCards to be sent on each of your contacts’ birthdays. There are so many benefits to this service that many companies could utilize this technology and service.



About ekarda.com

Ekarda is an eCard service designed specifically for businesses. The company has wide range of eCards for businesses like Christmas eCards, Happy Holidays eCards, Thanksgiving eCards, Halloween eCards and many more. ekarda helps you to build rapport and strengthen your business relationships by automatically sending the right greeting to the right person at the right time.



Contact Information:

Ben Lyden

Email: contact@ekarda.com

Phone: +61 (03) 9015 4445

Melbourne, Australia

Website: http://www.ekarda.com