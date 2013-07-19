Recently published research from GlobalData, "EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF Diagnostics), formerly International Brand Licensing plc, is a medical device company. It undertakes the design, development, manufacture and marketing of point of care blood analyzing equipments and reagents for the detection and management of anemia, diabetes, lactate, and renal diseases among others. The company's product portfolio includes hemoglobin analyzers, glycated hemoglobin analyzers, glucose analyzers, lactate analyzers, liquid stable reagents and pregnancy test strips. EKF Diagnostics markets these products to GP surgeries, pharmacies, blood banks, sports clinics, hospitals, and laboratories through a network of distributors in over 70 countries. Geographically, the company has its research and manufacturing facilities spread across Germany, Ireland, the US and the UK. EKF Diagnostics is headquartered in London, England, the UK.
In March 2013, the company acquired 360 Genomics Limited, from Oxitec Limited, Dr Guoliang Fu, H20 Venture Partners, Bruce Savage and Benjamin Cobb.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
