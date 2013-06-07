EkinDirect UK Launches Promotional iPad & iPhone Cases

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- EkinDirect announced the launch of its services in the UK, allowing brands, organizations and companies to access high quality, affordable, branded promotional items for electronic devices.



Indicating the motive behind their launch, the head of Sales and marketing for EkinDirect, Mr. Richard Roberts said that "Cases, covers and accessories for smartphones and tablets are in the public’s eye every day and are used in every type of situation, promotional cases and covers make sense," indicating the indispensable nature of these products for owners of Apple devices, smartphones and tablets. He also added that "promotional cases and folio covers are a fantastic promotional item in so many situations, and we can provide them for every budget and type of promotion."



EkinDirect is a keen leader in the manufacture and branding of promotional carry bags, cases and covers for iPads, iPhones, Samsung galaxy tablet covers and smartphone covers. They expect to differentiate their value offering in the market through innovation, manufacture of unique products, constant communication with their clients and excellent customer service.



Ekindirect provide a large number of popular electronic accessories and services. Clients in the UK and beyond benefit from packaging and design services, education and school promotional cases, great process, fast and personalized work, and free deliver. To place orders, clients can visit the website. The company consults with their clients to ensure that they get an excellent job, and have access to accessories that look great, last long and meet the requirements of the clients.



About EkinDirect

EkinDirect specializes in providing the best Promotional iPhone Cases, Promotional iPad Cases and Promotional Smartphone and Tablet Cases, Covers and Accessories. The company offers low prices, a case for every promotion, and free delivery. For more information visit the website www.ekindirect.co.uk



Media Contact:



Richard Roberts

sales@ekindirect.com

London, UK

www.ekindirect.co.uk