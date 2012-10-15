EkinDirect.com Launches Popular Promotional Technology Products Worldwide!

Toorak, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- EkinDirect.com has been launched to a worldwide market. EkinDirect.com offers Promotional iPhone Cases, Promotional iPad cases, Promotional Speakers & Headphones, and the latest in Promotional Technology identified from popular consumer trends around the world. EkinDirect is a global company that manufactures and delivers worldwide with fantastic prices and many add-on services to help customers get the right products and styles for their exact needs. Perfect for businesses to give their brand exposure, for corporate gifts and much more. EkinDirect.com is setting a new standard in Promotional iPhone and iPad cases and much more Promotional Technology.



EkinDirect predicts solid growth in all of their chosen products, as they comprehensively study all products and markets relative to their products, and see that what has been growing and what is predicted to accelerate in growth in the medium-term future. EkinDirect constantly introduces new promotional products to the market where they see growth and demand.



“We believe at EkinDirect that the timing is just right for a niche global Promotional Technology Business. With challenging conditions in the traditional Promotional Products environment, EkinDirect will capitalise on the growing online environment and will operate globally to maximise efficiencies of scale and ensure fantastic prices worldwide.



Adapting to the changing business environment, EkinDirect has their distribution centres and manufacturing based in Asia with products able to be dispatched more efficiently, quicker and cheaper than ever before, saving customers’ time and money.



“Our Promotional iPhone cases and Promotional Technology will be extremely well priced and in demand on a consumer level. Our aim is to not have 10,000 products of which most never sell, but to only have the latest products in line with consumer trends. We want our customers’ to be able to come to our website and then quickly and easily pick a product and be safe in the knowledge that they will be popular products”.



EkinDirect aims to be the number 1 place businesses will go for the latest Promotional Technology Products anywhere in the world - http://www.ekindirect.com/