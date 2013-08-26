El Camino Charters Adds Super Deluxe Coaches for Its Clients

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- El Camino, the leading operator of tour buses in San Francisco, offers super deluxe coach in their fleet for making tour and travel more convenient for customers. El Camino is known for providing most comfortable and reliable bus services in San Francisco.



A representative from the company said,”Perfect combination of comfort, safety and reliability – this motor-coach is ideal for groups looking for good value for the money for Local Charters, Sightseeing or Over-The-Road tours. With 47, 55, and 58 passenger seating capacities we can accommodate groups of varying sizes”



Super deluxe coach offers world class facilities to the customers. It offers reclining seats, individual air conditioning vents, reading lights, and window shades. Customers are provided with State-of-the-art entertainment system within the bus which includes DVS Player and 5 video monitors.



For safety and convenience, buses are fitted with PA and GPS systems and restroom available for passengers. Apart from tour buses, El Camino also offers its bus rental in San Francisco for other contracts such as airport transfers, corporate events, family gateways, Christmas holiday parties, religious groups, ski and snowboarding trips, and sporting events.



About El Camino Charters

El Camino Charters provides charter buses for the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. Rent a Bus, Ultra Deluxe Coach, Deluxe Coach, or Executive Coach for corporate events, airport transportation, weddings, wine country tours, ski trips, casino trips, Party Bus rental, California coastal tours and customized tours and transportation to fit your needs. El Camino Charters also provides services for any group travel ‘mission’, for company events, school or sporting activities, meetings or conventions, sightseeing, ski outings or educational tours.



For more information, please visit http://www.elcaminocharters.com or call 650 989 2600 (San Francisco), 408 567 0256 (San Jose) or Oakland (510 588 0256) or FAX 650 989 9939 (San Francisco).



Address: 214 Shaw Road S. San Francisco, CA 94080