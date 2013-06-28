El Camino Charters Celebrates 50 Years of Safe, Dependable and Comfortable Service

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- El Camino Charters is celebrating its 50th anniversary for providing safe, dependable and comfortable service to the San Francisco Bay Area. Their main priority is to provide safe services to their customers. They have built an exemplary safety record with the consistent ‘Satisfactory’ rating-the highest rating-awarded by California Highway Portal and “1” rating, the highest rating awarded by the US Department of Defense. They offer Group Travel planners a consistent, uniform and the most cost-effective rates for the charter bus rental in San Francisco. They directly deal with the customers without the usual mark-up that is tacked on by brokers. El Camino Charters is the ultimate destination site for Group Transportation needs and Charter bus service needs in San Francisco.



About El Camino Charters

El Camino Charters has more than 40 years of experience providing safe, reliable and comfortable charter bus service that assures the success of any event. They are ready fir any group travel ‘mission’ for company events, school or sporting events, meetings, sightseeing or educational tours. To learn more visit http://elcaminocharters.com/