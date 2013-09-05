El Camino Charters Offers Bus Rental Services with the Best Luxuries to Make the Ride a Delightful One

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- El Camino Charters offers bus services in San Francisco, packed with the best luxuries to make the ride a delightful one. Their charter bus options start from the most basic ones to the glamorous buses available with the wide ranging options to give the best comfort level to the client. Their tour buses in San Francisco provide the best enjoyment possibilities and as per clients’ specifications and in case clients ask for additional luxuries, they can add features to provide that also.



Their tour buses in San Francisco possess high-class decorations with a thoroughly clean restroom on panel, warm or air conditioned as per the weather, toilets on board, large display television, and all the limitless enjoyment facilities one is looking for. Comfortable interior offers just sit and relax facility throughout the journey while simultaneously enjoying all the facilities.



Their tour and charter buses are a great way to get around and enjoy every minute of the ride. All their tour buses in San Francisco are well equipped with magnificent and comfortable seating agreements. Their frank and courteous staff members ensure that everything goes smoothly and all the guests have a great experience.



Apart from leisure tours, their bus rental service in San Francisco offers great option for business and official trips. Conducting conferences and official meetings on these buses are also popular options. El Camino Charters offers the best in class options whether traveling across towns, or any kind of unique excursion.



About El Camino Charters

El Camino Charters has more than 40 years of experience providing Safe, Reliable and Comfortable Charter Bus services assures the success of any sort of event. They provide charter bus services for any group travel ‘mission’, for company events, school or sporting activities, meetings or conventions, sightseeing, ski outings or educational tours. When one wants to rent a Bus, Ultra Deluxe Coach, Deluxe Coach, or Executive Coach for corporate events, airport transportation, weddings, wine country tours, ski trips, casino trips, Party Bus rental, California coastal tours and customized tours and transportation their services can fit any need.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.elcaminocharters.com

Contact address -:

214 Shaw Road

S. San Francisco,

CA 94080

PH: 650.989.2600

Info@ElCaminoCharters.com