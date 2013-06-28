San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- El Camino Charters offers fully equipped group charter tour buses in San Francisco for any kind of trip or event. Their charter buses are ideal for an intimate travel e.g. corporate or customer events, golf outings, sightseeing, wedding groups and others. Their super deluxe charter buses in San Francisco are ideal for large groups too; thus, student groups, sports teams, private groups and religious groups needing lots of luggage space can hire them.



El Camino Charters’ tour buses in San Francisco are perfect for an entertaining tour with on board food & beverage services, tour arrangements including meals, activities and attractions, baggage handling and overnight accommodations, etc. amongst others. Many of their tour buses in San Francisco provide Wi-Fi internet access, and features like AC power receptacles for the laptops, XM satellite radio and DirecTV for the game one don’t want to miss.



All of their coaches have restrooms, individual air conditioning vents and reading lights, sun shades, and reclining upholstered seats with footrests for comfort. Nonetheless, their charter buses in San Francisco are equipped with PA, music systems, and DVD players with video screens throughout the passenger cabin.



Travelers also have option for smaller Executive Coaches that have air suspensions that allow them to glide down the highway like a full-sized motor coach. Whether transporting corporate clients, school children for their field trips, tour groups for their outings, or helping Amtrak passengers make their train connections, or doing an airport transfer, El Camino Charters does it all.



Notwithstanding what with its large fleet of motor coaches, El Camino Charters is able to dispatch a back-up vehicle at a moment’s notice if needed due to mechanical issues or clogged roadways.



About El Camino Charters

El Camino Charters was founded in 1962 and provides safe, secure, reliable, clean and comfortable charter and tour motor coach service for the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. Rent a Bus, Ultra Deluxe Coach, Deluxe Coach, or Executive Coach for corporate events, airport transportation, weddings, wine country tours they provide transportation for all kind of requirements.



To know more about their services please visit http://www.elcaminocharters.com .



Contact Address - :

?El Camino Trailways

214 Shaw Road

S San Francisco, CA 94080

(650) 588-0256