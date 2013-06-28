El Camino Charters Offers Safe and Secure Tour Buses in San Francisco

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- San Francisco based bus services providing company, El Camino Charters offers exclusive services for the travelers whether they are looking for any group travel ‘mission’ or for company events. The bus rental in San Francisco by the company is hired even by the organizers of school or sporting activities for they fully trust it. Safety and security is primary factor that matters the most when it comes to bus services for meetings or conventions, sightseeing, ski outings or educational tours, etc. amongst others. El Camino Charters is a trusted name with its safe and secure tour buses in San Francisco services. Offering reliable bus services, the company has been operating for more than four decades now. At El Camino Charters there is no compromise on safety and security of the travelers and in that regard it offers safest traveling experience.



Comprehensive range of bus services are being offered by El Camino Charters that may include inter alia charter buses for the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley and buses for group travelers. It has emerged as a leading name providing chartered buses for corporate events, school events, golf outings, airport transportation, etc. amongst others. Thus, the buses from the company have long been hired by corporate and companies for various purposes. The buses from the firm are also available for weddings, proms, wine country tours, ski trips, casino trips, party bus rentals, etc. amongst others. As the buses are fit for all kinds of terrains, these can be hired even for California coastal tours.



Customers can also look for customized tours and transportation offered by the company that meet specific requirement. Bus services in San Francisco offered by El Camino Charters are considered the safest and reliable. In fact, it has received several awards for its safety records e.g. "1" rating, the highest rating awarded by the US Department of Defense. It has also received consistent 'Satisfactory' rating which is considered the highest rating awarded by the California Highway Patrol. Tour buses in San Francisco from the company for tourists are ideal solution as with it they can travel to destinations along with their group.



Running a fleet of buses, El Camino operates more than 1,000 annual motor coach trips for local schools and helps them transport students for various activities. Thus, helping out schools and students carry out activities such as after-school curricular activities, sports and athletic programs, outings and field trips, etc. amongst others, www.elcaminocharters.com has emerged as a reliable name.



