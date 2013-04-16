El-Hag & Associates, P.C. Announces New Firm Website Focused for Clients in Lower New York State

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- White Plains Labor, Employment Law, and Real Estate Law Firm El-Hag & Associates, P.C. proudly announces the launch of their new legal website at http://www.elhaglaw.com . The law firm provides extensive legal support for workplace issues and real estate issues, including business purchases and commercial leasing projects.



As the firm’s founder, Jordan El-Hag empowers employers and residential real estate professionals with better than ten years of in-depth practical experience in labor and employment legal matters. Due to extensive, hands-on contact with employment contracts, terminations, restrictive covenants, discrimination conflicts and business purchases, Mr. El-Hag offers every client a unique and valuable perspective on matters pertaining to employment and commercial law.



Industries Served



The new El-Hag & Associates, p.c. website reflects the expertise of an experienced legal negotiator. Although Mr. El-Hag has notably served as co-counsel in various NLRB and other mediation procedures, his legal proficiency extends to numerous lead negotiator positions and collective bargaining agreements in the following industries:



- Chemical

- Construction

- Food

- Manufacturing



Legal Expertise



Employment Law – El-Hag & Associates provides clients with advanced knowledge, service and advice in every area of employment-related issues.



Labor Law – From forming a union to helping companies and employees resolve union disputes, the company has the skill, knowledge and expertise to bring about a fair resolution to every issue.



Commercial Law & Business Real Estate Transactions – Along with his experience in hiring practices and corporate contracts, Jordan El-Hag holds an MBA in finance.



Residential Real Estate – From negotiating a contract to closing, El-Hag & Associates is prepared to represent buyers and sellers in all areas pertaining to residential real estate transactions.



User Friendly Website



The new El-Hag & Associates legal website offers advanced help to local residents. The website’s blog includes relevant details in all matters pertaining to the company’s primary areas of practice. Powered by Avvo Ignite, the new El-Hag & Associates website includes links to social media sites such as Facebook, Google Plus, LinkedIn and Twitter.



