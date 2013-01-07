El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Angel Dental Care in El Monte treating patients with honesty, integrity and high ethical standards. They deliver quality dentistry with utmost care and respect. These El Monte Dentists treat every patient as their own family members. Angel Dental care doctors attend numerous continuing education courses annually to keep current and up to date with new dental materials, advances and techniques. Angel Dental Care goal is to establish long term relationships with their patients.



At Angel Dental Care, our goal is to make the complex world of cosmetic dentistry simple and personalized for you. Here are some of the complex questions that patients ask. Do I need bonding or bleaching? Veneers or crowns? What type of crown? All Porcelain? Zirconia? Imax? PFM? PFG? Inlays or Onlays? We will offer you a treatment plan that is geared around your needs, but will not break the bank. We will focus heavily on offering you a conservative, practical plan and care that will serve you for many years to come.



Angel Dental Care offers many procedures and services they regularly provide to their patients with a gentle touch and stunning results. The services offered are same day emergency visits, cavity treatment, root canal therapy, extractions, wisdom teeth, cosmetic dentistry, teeth whitening, immediate same day temporary teeth, full dentures, dental implants and so on. At Angel Dental Care they provide unique approaches to complete dental care for the whole family. They diagnose and plan your care with honesty and integrity. They do not render unnecessary upgrades or up sells.



At Angel Dental Care we provide excellent dental care in a very easy, kind and comforting manner for your children. They can complete all of their treatment in only one appointment with oral conscious sedation. They offer complimentary oral conscious sedation for your children so that they can go back to school the very next day. Angel Dental Care provides a conservative treatment plan that is best for you and they do not charge any hidden fees.



At Angel Dental Care, they strive to minimize or eliminate discomfort and provide quality family dental care. They work with your insurance company to utilize the maximum benefits for you and if you don’t have insurance they offer payment plans. El Monte Dental care provides unlimited complimentary consultations for you and your family. They explain thoroughly about your treatment plan with absolutely no obligation.



