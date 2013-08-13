Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of El Salvador Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the El Salvador beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the El Salvador beer industry, published by . The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The beer market had some innovations in 2012, as some imported beers began competing with national market leaders in the mainstream, premium, and super premium segments.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Although beer consumption in El Salvador is very low compared with other countries, new launches boosted this category and buffered falls in consumption.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The El Salvador Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the El Salvador Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012, plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, and multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices, are also included.



Key Market Issues

El Salvador suffered the slowest pace of GDP growth in Central America with a growth of just 1.3%



The country is very vulnerable to natural phenomena such as floods and tropical storms, affecting the agricultural sector and making it very volatile. It is expected this situation will be increased due to climate change.



The fiscal reform approved in 2011 was implemented 2012. Some of the main changes will apply to alcoholic beverage, tobacco, juice and energy drinks and gasoline. All alcoholic beverages will have to pay an additional tax of 5% over the sale price, also a differentiated tax will be applied to each of the beverages according to its Abv%.



There is a strong competition in the beer market from sprits, especially vodka, rum and whisky.



The brewing industry is dominated by La Constancia, owned by SABMiller since 2005. This is the country's only brewery and it is also a strong player in the soft drinks industry as it distributes Coca-Cola products.



Key Highlights

The beer market experienced an extraordinary year with a growth of over 11%, the main source of the market dynamism is the affordability strategy, undertaken by La Constancia, in which the brewer has been measuring the affordability index, which measures how many working hours it takes a Salvadoran to buy a beer.



There is wide variety of imported premium brands, which are experiencing a growth as there is a niche in the consumer base which is interested in tasting unique beers.



La Constancia experienced an important growth rate during 2012, driven by brands such as Regia with 24%, Golden Light with 15% and Pilsener with 12%. This growth was mainly driven by having a favorable price point.



Multipacking performed well during 2012, as La Constancia introduced 15 packs and 24 packs in cooler presentations.



On-premise accounts for the remaining 61%. It is 100% represented by EDAs, which experienced a growth of 21%; the highest of the industry.



Companies Mentioned



INDUSTRIAS LA CONSTANCIA - part of SABMiller (BevCo) , AMBEV CENTROAMERICA SA (A-BINBEV), PEPSI EL SALVADOR, CERVECERIA CUAUHTEMOC, DISTRIBUIDORA IMPROMO, CETOR SA DE CV



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139544/el-salvador-beer-market-insights-2013.html