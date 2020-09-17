Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2020 -- An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.



Investors who are current long term investors in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: ELAN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Elanco Animal Health Incorporated over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: ELAN stocks, concerns whether certain Elanco Animal Health Incorporated directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that, after consolidating its distributors from eight to four, the Company increased the amount of inventory, including companion animal products, held by each distributor, that Elanco's distributors were not experiencing sufficient demand to sell through the inventory, that, as a result, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline, that, as a result of the foregoing, Elanco would reduce its channel inventory with respect to companion animal products, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



