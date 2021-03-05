Elastic Adhesives Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027 :3M, Henkel, Arkema, Sika, DOW Chemical

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The 'Elastic Adhesives Market Report: COVID-19 Impact Analysis Forecast to 2027' published by Reports and Data gives a holistic overview of the Elastic Adhesives market. The report studies the industry to forecast market growth for the period 2020-2027. The report employs both quantitative and qualitative assessment by examining product portfolios, pricing structures, market penetration, parent market revenue, end-user industries, and elements affecting industry growth. The report segments the market to help readers get a more in-depth understanding of the different aspects of the market.



The report also examines the financial standing of leading companies in detail, which consists of market position, gross profit, overall revenue, sales volume, manufacturing, growth rate, and other vital facts & figures. It profiles the leading companies in the Elastic Adhesives market to derive market positions, and strengths and weaknesses of established competitors and new entrants by utilizing analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The study also highlights production capacity, consumer base, value, volume, product offerings, upstream suppliers, downstream buyers, market concentration rate, and leading regions to give an exhaustive evaluation of the global landscape.



The report covers in-depth profiling of the prominent players of the industry and includes: 3M, Henkel, Arkema, Sika, DOW Chemical, Wacker Chemie, H.B. Fuller, Threebond, Weicon, and Cemedine, among others . Furthermore, it offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market with insightful data on recent trends, technological developments, product advancements, methodologies, and strategic business decisions such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches, among others.



It further offers critical insights on the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to market scope, market size, market share, revenue generation, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand ratio, and analysis of the key players operating in those regions. The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report studies dynamic market elements such as drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, opportunities, and growth prospects, among others. The report offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established players to assist them in capitalizing on the advantageous opportunities.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global elastic adhesives market according to Resin Type, End-user, Application, and Region:



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)

- Polyurethane

- Silicone

- Others



End-user Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Transportation

- Construction

- Electronics

- Packaging & labeling

- Others



Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Floor covering

- Building maintenance

- Automobile

- Domestic appliances

- Ships

- Aircraft

- Others



Key Question Addressed in the Report:

- What are the key driving factors of the Elastic Adhesives industry?

- What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

- Who are the prominent players of the Elastic Adhesives industry?

- What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Elastic Adhesives market?

- What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

- Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

- What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Elastic Adhesive Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Elastic Adhesive Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Developments in Adhesive Bonding technology

4.2.2.2. The rise in demand from the Panel and Glazing Applications

4.2.2.3. The increase in the use of Silicone Elastic Bonding Sealants & Adhesives

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict regulatory approvals required for production

Continued…



