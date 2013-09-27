Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Elbit Systems, Ltd. : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Elbit Systems, Ltd. : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Elbit Systems, Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Elbit Systems, Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Elbit Systems, Ltd."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Elbit Systems) is a global defense electronics provider. The company designs and develops systems and equipment for aerospace, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). The company also offers advanced electro-optics with space systems, unmanned air vehicle (UAV) systems, airborne warning systems and land and naval systems. Additionally, Elbit Systems upgrades existing military platforms and develops new technologies for homeland security, defense and commercial aviation markets. The company operates through its facilities; including offices, development and engineering facilities, manufacturing facilities and maintenance facilities in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Elbit Systems is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.



Companies Mentioned



Elbit Systems, Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142844/elbit-systems-ltd-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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