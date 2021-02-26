Growing elderly population is one of the significant factors influencing the elder care services & assistive devices market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
Elderly care services and assistive devices are witnessing high demand, which can be attributed to growing elderly population. The number of individuals aged 65 years or above worldwide is estimated to grow from about 524 million in 2010 to around 1.5 billion by 2050 and developing countries would account for a majority of this increase in elderly population. A significant rise in life expectancy is leading to growth of geriatric population. This, in turn, would propel the elder care services & assistive devices market during the forecast period.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Invacare Corporation, Ai Squared, Siemens Healthineers, Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Limited, Brookdale Senior Living, Extendicare Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, and GN Resound Group
Emergen Research has segmented the global elder care services & assistive devices market in terms of offering, end-user, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Services
Home Healthcare
Adult Day Services
Institutional Care
Assisted Devices
Mobile Assistance Devices
Wheelchairs
Mobility Scooters
Others
Living Aids
Hearing Aids
Vision & Speech Aids
Assistive Furniture
Assistive Beds
Door Openers
Riser Reclining Chairs
Others
Bathroom Safety Equipment
Shower Rooms
Commode Chairs
Ostomy Devices
Bars, Grips & Rails
Others
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Hospitals
Homecare Settings
Nursing Homes
Rehabilitation Centers
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
