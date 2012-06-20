Elder Law New York Attorney Susan Htoo Attends New York State Women's Bar Association Meeting

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Susan Htoo of the Law firm Gary Levine and Susan Htoo, PC. recently attended the New York State Women's Bar Association annual meeting where recent developments affecting Elder Law, Medicaid planning as well as Gifts and Transfers were discussed. The Poughkeepsie attorneys concentrate in the areas of estate, business succession and Medicaid planning as well as Elder Law.



The complexity surrounding Medicaid and estate planning as well as wills, trust and other aspects of Elder Law are constantly changing. Consequently, staying abreast of these changes to better serve their clients is an ongoing mission for the law firm of Gary Levine and Susan Htoo, PC. As a prime example of this effort, elder law New York attorney Susan Htoo recently attended the New York State Women’s Bar Association meeting where developments in many of these issues were part of the programme. “We try to take advantage of every opportunity to stay abreast of the changes surrounding Elder Law so that we can always provide the best support to our clients and their families in these critical areas,” said Susan Htoo, a principle in the law firm of Gary Levine and Susan Htoo, PC.



Among the programme discussions at the recent New York State Women’s Bar Association meeting were the redesign of Medicaid and its effect on Medicaid planning and long term care. Also covered were the repeal of the expansion of recovery sources by the Department of Social Services as well as the using of gifts and promissory notes to save assets even after one goes into a nursing home.



“The issues surrounding estate and Medicaid planning for families and their loved ones can have monumental financial consequences,” said Poughkeepsie Lawyer Susan Htoo. “By staying ahead of these complex issues, our attorneys can better help families legally protect their assets from the high cost of long-term care by helping them plan for and qualify for Medicaid benefits.



Gary Levine is a member of the Dutchess County Bar Association and a member of the New York and Florida Bar Association Sections on Elder Law, Trusts & Estates. Practicing both public and private law for the past 30 years, attorney Susan Htoo was admitted to practice in the state of New York and Federal Court in the northern district of New York State in 1981. The Poughkeepsie attorneys provide understandable and timely information about Medicaid planning, eligibility, tax implications and the issues pertaining to Elder Law and estate planning among other areas of expertise. For more information, please visit http://levineandhtoolaw.com/



About Gary Levine and Susan Htoo, PC.

Since 1987, the law firm has concentrated in the practice of estate, business succession and Medicaid planning as well as Elder Law. In addition, the firm concentrates in Wills, Trusts and Probate. The firm also has extensive experience in dealing with Gifts and Transfers, Business Succession Planning, buy/sell, stockholder and partnership agreements (including family limited partnerships) as well as Real Property transactions.