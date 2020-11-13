Eldercare Advocate & Geriatrician Dr. Mike Wasserman on SeniorsSTRAIGHTTallk

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- Dr. Michael Wasserman was one of the first geriatricians in the country to recognize the dire situation COVID 19 presented to our nations nursing home residents. From those early days to the present, he has been a tireless advocate, not stopping speaking out about the needs of our vulnerable older adults. Dr. Wasserman has been regularly quoted by various major news outlets and has appeared in interviews on CNN, MSNBC.



This lively discussion with Dr. Wasserman is not to be missed!! His knowledge and expertise about nursing home care comes from one who's entire career has been devoted to serving the needs of older adults.



Dr. Wasserman's insights into the root causes of the problems in our nations nursing homes comes from a valuable inside perspective that one does not often hear.



Anyone concerned with care of older parents, grandparents or their future selves should tune in!!!



Dr. Wasserman has served as a member of the National Academy of Science's "A Framework for Equitable Allocation of Vaccine for the Novel Coronavirus" Committee. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Springer's upcoming textbook, Geriatric Medicine: A Person-Centered Evidence Based Approach. Prior to serving as Chief Executive Officer for Rockport Healthcare Services, overseeing the largest nursing home chain in California he was the Executive Director for Care Continuum, a Health Services Advisory Group, the Quality Improvement Organization for California. In 2001 he co-founded Senior Care of Colorado, which became the largest privately owned primary care geriatrics practice in the country which was sold in 2010. He authored two books "The Business of Geriatrics," and "Primary Care for Older Adults: Models and Challenges" in 2016 and 2017. In the 1990's he was President and Chief Medical Officer for GeriMed of America, a Geriatric Medical Management Company, and developed GeriMed's Clinical Glidepaths in conjunction with Drs. Flaherty and Morley of St. Louis University's School of Medicine Geriatric Division.



