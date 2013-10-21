Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market (Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices, Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products, Hearing Aids and Vision & Reading Aids) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forec

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market (Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices, Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products, Hearing Aids and Vision & Reading Aids) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019



Elderly and disabled assistive devices comprise of all the devices that are utilized by the population for movement, listening, reading and other activities of life. Geriatric population are not self dependent for various day to day activities of life, they need support of various equipments and devices to perform different needful things of life. In the same manner, disabled people also require these devices. The devices which make their life easy, comfortable and independent are classified as elderly and disabled assistive devices. The overall elderly and disabled assistive devices market is segmented into medical mobility aids and ambulatory devices, medical furniture and bathroom safety products, vision and reading aids and hearing aids.



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Each of the segments has been further classified into various sub-segments based on the types of products. Medical mobility aids and ambulatory devices include wheelchairs, medical scooters, cranes and crutches, door openers, walkers and rollators and transfer lifts. Medical furniture and bathroom safety products include medical beds, commodes and showers chairs, ostomy products and bars and railings. Vision and reading aids include Braille translators, reading machines and video magnifiers. Hearing aids include receiver-in-the-ear aids, behind-the-ear aids, in-the-ear aids, canal hearing aids, bone anchored hearing aids and cochlear implants. The market size and forecast for the period 2011 to 2019, in terms of USD million, considering 2012 as the base year has been provided for each segment and sub-segment in the report. The compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment has been provided for the forecast period from 2013 to 2019.



The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market has been segmented geographically in four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast of each region coupled with their market growth has been provided. The report also provides market overview that includes drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market. In addition, it also provides Porter’s five forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis for the elderly and disabled assistive devices market.



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The report concludes with competitive landscape and company profiles of the market. Competitive landscape provides the market share of major players in the industry for the year 2012. Some of the significant players in this market include Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, GN ReSound Group and Ai Squared. These market players have been profiled on the basis of attributes such as company overview, strategies adopted by the market leaders to ensure growth, sustainability, financial overview and recent developments.\



The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market have been segmented as below:



Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market, by Types



Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices

- Wheelchairs

- Mobility Scooters

- Cranes and Crutches

- Walkers and Rollators

- Transfer Lifts

- Door Openers

- Others (Cushions, Pillow and Back Support)



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Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products;

- Medical Beds

- Commodes & Showers Chairs

- Ostomy Products

- Bars and Railings

- Others (Bath lifts and Pool Lifts)

- Hearing Aids

- Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) Aids

- Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids

- In-the–Ear (ITE) Aids

- Canal Hearing Aids

- Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)

- Cochlear Implants

- Vision and Reading Aids

- Video Magnifiers

- Braille Translators

- Reading Machines

- Others (Books and Kitchen Appliances)



Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market, by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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