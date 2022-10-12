NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Elderly Care Facilities Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Elderly Care Facilities market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), BAYADA Home Health Care (United States), Econ Healthcare Group (Singapore), Home Instead, Inc. (United States), ORPEA GROUPE (France), St Luke's Eldercare Ltd. (Singapore), Rosewood Care Group (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), Interim HealthCare Inc (United States), United Medicare Pte Ltd. (Singapore).



Scope of the Report of Elderly Care Facilities

Rising the elderly population with chronic and other health-based conditions is the prime factor driving the growth of the worldwide elder care services market. Changing social and economic conditions in many nations around the world are the factors driving the worldwide elder care services market growth. With the advent of the current mobile technology and demand for internet services, the rise of smartphone and tablet ownership has also increased. Simultaneously, the care model for eldercare services has switched towards new technology. Various devices track diet and nutrition, medication adherence, and health symptoms that require immediate health practitioner attention.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices), Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory, Others), Financial Sourcing (Public and Government Expenditure, Private source), Service Type (Home Care (Health Care, Medical Care, Physiotherapy services), Non-Medical Home Care (Rehabilitation, Homemaking, Meals, Grocery), Adult Day Care (Healthcare, Nonmedical healthcare), Institutional Care, Independent Senior Living, Nursing Homes (Palliative Care or Hospice Care g. Assisted Living))



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Residential Care Facilities for Elderly People Suffering from Chronic Ailments such as Dementia and Alzheimer's

Increasing Elder Care Services and Rising Number of Diseases



Market Trends:

High Demand due to Changing Demographics

Changing Social and Economic Conditions in most Countries around the Globe



Opportunities:

High Demand due to Technological Advancements and Cost-Effective Medical Treatment Provided for the Elderly by the Government

Growing Outdoor Elderly Care, Nursing Homes, and Health Care



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



