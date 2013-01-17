ELEA Organic Olive Oil Australia Receives Award for Highest Quality from PDO

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Recently, ELEA Organic Olive Oil was awarded the highest quality certificate by the European Union Department of Agriculture (PDO) for being the finest organic olive oil in Australia and the rest of the world.



Made from the extracts of Koroneiki olives from Greece, this tremendous Greek olive oil evokes fields of buttercup and long summer days with hints of papaya and distinct floral notes. The Koroneiki variety has higher quantity of antioxidants than any other olive variety.



This variety of olive is hard to cultivate and can only be perfected in its native region of Greece. The Koroneiki produces the highest quality extra virgin olive oil in the world. Spartan Health Foods is the only company providing cold pressed extra virgin olive oil in Australia.



A spokesperson from Spartan Health Foods elaborates about the distinctive features of this extra virgin olive oil in Australia. He says, “ELEA® Olive Oil is extracted under the strictest supervision and quality controls backed by the two large Olive Oil unions in accordance with the E.U.



Specifications. As a result ELEA® Olive Oil is awarded the highest quality certificate, given by the European Union Department of Agriculture.”



Also, Elea Olive Oil is rich in Vitamins E and A, and contains a high percentage of monounsaturated fatty acids (79%) and has an acidity of 0.20% which is well under 0.80% extra virgin requirement. The oil is cholesterol free and does not contain any harmful chemicals, hormones, colour additives, preservatives or pesticides.



About Spartan Health Foods

At Spartan Health Foods our most important objective is to create 100% customer satisfaction through our customer service and product quality. Our products are meticulously selected to ensure your families and business receive the most superior foods available in Australia and from abroad. We are the proud Australian importers, distributors and wholesalers of ELEA® olive oil. Our organic olive oil product has been carefully selected to ensure gourmet quality at amazing value. With our discipline and dedication we will endeavour to exceed your expectations with a 100% satisfaction guaranteed.



